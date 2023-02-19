Seat Belt Enforcement Effort Begins

The Kansas Highway Patrol will join other Kansas law enforcement agencies in an effort to enforcement seatbelt laws in and around schools.

According to the agency, the Seat Belts are For Everyone (SAFE) effort is a two-week seat belt enforcement beginning Monday, Feb. 20 to Friday, March 5. Troopers will focus on drivers and passengers in and around elementary and middle schools.

SAFE is a locally sustained program administered by students at the high school they attend. The focus is on reducing deaths and injuries on Kansas roadways. Currently in Kansas, 120 high schools participate in the SAFE program.

According to the 2019 Kansas observational seatbelt survey, children are much more likely to be buckled up if the driver is wearing their seatbelt. If the driver is buckled, about 97% of the children are restrained. If the driver is not buckled, only about 30% of the observed children were buckled.

“The KHP will be working with local law enforcement partners in an aggressive education and enforcement campaign focused on the importance of seat belt usage,” said Colonel Herman T. Jones, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol. “Seatbelts have been proven to save lives and prevent injuries. It is our goal to make sure all citizens of Kansas buckle up in all seating positions.”

Troopers will be extra vigilant when patrolling around schools. Law enforcement officers will continue to educate drivers and passengers about the importance of using seat belts while in their vehicles. We want adults to model good driving behaviors for children, and this starts by always remembering to buckle up.

For the latest data and to see more about Kansas safety belt laws, go to www.ktsro.org.

Photo by Alexandria Gilliott on Unsplash