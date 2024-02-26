Seat Belt Crackdown Near Schools

The Kansas Highway Patrol will join other law enforcement agencies from Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma in partnership with the Seat Belts are For Everyone ( SAFE ) program for a two-week seat belt enforcement beginning this week.

According to the agency, from Monday, February 26th through Friday, March 8th troopers will focus on drivers and passengers in and around high schools to raise awareness of roadway safety and the importance of wearing seat belts.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens (15-18 years old) in the United States – ahead of all other types of injury, disease, or violence.

“Seat belts have been proven to save lives and prevent injuries. It is our goal to make sure all citizens of Kansas buckle up in all seating positions.” Said Colonel Erik Smith, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol. “Please slow down and put distractions away. Safe driving behaviors can help prevent crashes on Kansas roadways.”

Troopers will be extra vigilant when patrolling around schools. Law enforcement officers will continue to educate drivers and passengers about the importance of using seat belts while in their vehicles. Remind teens that driving is a privilege and encourage them to learn about the importance of driving safely.

For the latest crash data, visit the Kansas Department of Transportation Drive to Zero Crash Dashboard: https://www.ksdot.gov/bureaus/burTrafficSaf/drivetozerocrashdatadashboards.asp