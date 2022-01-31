Season Tickets for K-State’s 2022 Football Season On Sale Wednesday

2022 Season Ticket Catalog | Reserve Season Tickets

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Coming off an impressive 8-5 campaign that was capped by a victory over LSU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, K-State athletics officials announced today a full menu of ticket options when season tickets go on sale on Wednesday, February 2.

Seven exciting home matchups, which includes a visit from former conference foe Missouri and four home Big 12 games, await the 2022 Wildcats, who return 13 players that made at least five starts a year ago in addition to several FBS transfers at key positions.

Fans will again be offered a variety of choices with season ticket options starting at less than $22 per game. All season ticket prices in Bill Snyder Family Stadium remain unchanged for 2022, including $150 view level season tickets and $199 season tickets for young alumni.

New season ticket holders, or 2021 season ticket holders who wish to change their seat location or add additional seats, can select their seat from any season ticket location that was available at the end of last season. At 8:30 a.m., on February 2, open locations will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to all fans, regardless of priority point status.

Fans who order by the incentive deadline of March 15 – which coincides with the due date of the Ahearn Fund 25% annual contribution – will receive $10 off the processing fee when ordering online.

Any locations that are currently occupied and dropped by 2021 season ticket holders during the renewal process will only be available during the online seat selection process beginning on May 23 at an appointment time designated in priority point order. Fans who renew or purchase 2022 season tickets by the April 22 priority deadline will be able to upgrade their location during this online seat selection process in May, while April 22 is also the deadline for season ticket holders to pre-order single-game tickets.

“Coming off a great bowl win, we are excited for the 2022 football season at Bill Snyder Family Stadium,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “In addition to four Big 12 contests, we will have three straight non-conference games to open the year including a renewed matchup with Missouri, and we are proud to provide our fans with various ticket options. We hope you can be a part of our gameday experience and continue to make K-State one of the best environments in all of college football.”

Single game tickets will go on sale to the public on June 15. Annual promotional activities in 2022 include Ahearn Fund Appreciation Day (Sept. 3 vs. South Dakota), All-Star Marching Band (Sept. 10 vs. Missouri), Fort Riley Day and University Family Day (Sept. 17 vs. Tulane), Celebrate Ag Day (Oct. 1 vs. Texas Tech), Homecoming, Varsity K Club Weekend and Cats for Cans (Oct. 29 vs. Oklahoma State), Harley Day (Nov. 5 vs. Texas), and Senior Day (Nov. 26 vs. Kansas).

For more information regarding tickets, contact the K-State Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-221-CATS or visit www.k-statesports.com/tickets. A copy of the 2022 ticket brochure is available online now at k-statesports.com.

Kansas State will hold its first spring practice on March 8, and the spring session culminates with the final practice on Saturday, April 16. Details regarding the final practice will be announced at a later date.