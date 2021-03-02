Searching For Vehicle That Destroyed Property

A tree and a street light, both owned by the City of Salina, are damaged after a vehicle strikes them and leaves the scene.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that based upon evidence collected at the scene, law enforcement are looking for a possible gray Hyundai or KIA that struck the property at the intersection of 7th St. and W. Iron Ave.

An unknown vehicle was traveling south on 7th and attempted to make a right hand turn on to Iron when it popped on to the south sidewalk in the 200 block of W. Iron. The vehicle then struck the street light and tree.

The tree was completely knocked over, while the street light sustained scrapes and both are owned by the city. The damage happened sometime between Sunday and Monday.