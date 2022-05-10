Search Ongoing For Burglary Suspects

Three men seen on video breaking into a Salina gas station are the focus of an ongoing police investigation.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, video surveillance footage at Kwik Shop, located at 657 Fairdale Road, shows three subjects entering the store. The men wrapped a chain around the front door handles and used a white pickup truck attached to the chain to pull the doors open.

The suspects took various tobacco products and gift cards at first. They then returned 15 minutes later and took more.

On the second trip, Forrester said video shows the letters ‘APAC’ on the side of the truck. The letters represent an industrial business in town.

Officers then went to the APAC location at 1633 Sunflower Road. An employee told police that a white 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 truck was missing, and it is believed to be the one used in the burglary.

The total between the stolen truck value and damage to the gas station is estimated around $25,000.