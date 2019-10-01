Search Is On For Missing Salina Teen

Kansas Missing & UnsolvedOctober 1, 2019
A missing vehicle prompts a search at a Salina dealership.

Family, friends and authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Salina teen.

According to Kansas Missing & Unsolved, 14-year-old Jasmine Jay Tromble, Salina, has not been heard from since Sept. 27 at 4 p.m.

Tromble is described at 5’5″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a grey tie dye hoodie and black shorts.

If you have any information regarding Tromble’s disappearance or you know of her whereabouts, please call the Salina Police Dept. at 785-826-7210.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

