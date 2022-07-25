Salina, KS

Search for Suspect in Business Burglary

KSAL StaffJuly 25, 2022

A Salina liquor store was broken into early Monday morning, causing $1,100 in damage and stolen goods.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 4:20 a.m, a passerby reported a man broke a window at Hillside Liquor, located at 1200 E. Crawford.

Video surveillance footage confirmed the report, and officers arrived to find a shattered window. Unreleased video shows the male suspect break the window, use a towel to cover the glass to climb through and steal an undisclosed number of items from the store. The suspect then exited out of a south emergency exit door.

Forrester said police are working on identifying the suspect.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

