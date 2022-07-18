Salina, KS

Search for Pursuit Suspect Ongoing

KSAL StaffJuly 18, 2022

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for a suspect who led deputies on a failed pursuit Saturday night.

Lt. Jeremiah Hayes tells KSAL News that at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a traffic stop of a Chevrolet Malibu was attempted in the 200 block of S. Broadway Boulevard. The suspect’s vehicle did not stop, though, and pursuit began. As the chase was ongoing, Hayes said the suspect was throwing ziploc bags of marijuana out the car window.

The pursuit concluded in south Salina near Schilling and Ninth, where the deputies lost sight of the suspect. Hayes said they did have the tag number, though, and they traced it to a registered owner from Bridgeport. The vehicle was seized and impounded, and more marijuana was found in the vehicle. No arrests were made, and the identification of the suspect was not released.

Hayes said investigators have a good idea of who the suspect is but did not provide further detail.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media's express consent.

