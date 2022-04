Salina Police are searching for a hit and run suspect that left some damage behind in a convenience store parking lot.

Sgt. Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that Saturday morning around 3:40, a silver 2006 Chervrolet Silverado left the Kwik Shop parking lot, located at 1727 W. Crawford, at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle then struck a curb, rolled a few times and damaged a light pole. The driver of the Silverado then fled the scene.