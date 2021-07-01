Search Continues for Chase Suspect

Area law enforcement continues to search for a male suspect who was involved in a road rage incident where shots were fired and a high speed chase ended with the suspect eluding police on Tuesday.

A female passenger was caught a short time later on the nature trails in Lakewood Park. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has learned that the car they were in was stolen in Georgia along with a 9mm pistol found in the car.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the woman they arrested gave a false name to authorities, saying she was her sister. Now 25-year-old Keandra N. Hoskins is facing additional charges in the case. The black, male suspect she was with has still not been apprehended.

Original Story:

Law enforcement is searching for a suspect who may be armed after a road rage incident sparked a high speed chase in Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a female passenger has already been arrested in connection to the case.

Sheriff Soldan says just after midnight on Tuesday a witness called 911 after shots were fired from a car in the area of Crawford and Ohio. Moments later a deputy on patrol identified the suspect?s car and attempted to pull the 2007 Honda Acura over.

The two sped away leading officers to the area of Lakewood Middle School and the Lakewood Discovery Center, where the suspects ditched the vehicle and both ran into the wooded trails.

A Salina Police K-9 unit was dispatched and helped round up 25-year-old Shakia Hoskins who was carrying a pistol.

The driver was not found and is described as a black male.

Officers did find a handgun that was left behind in the Acura. Hoskins is facing charges that could include interference with law enforcement for running away from officers.