Seaman hands South season-ending loss

The Salina South Cougars had won just seven games heading into sub-state, but finished the regular season winning three of their last four. That positive momentum hinged on the solid defensive effort that South put onto the floor each night.

Wednesday night, despite a strong defensive effort, the Cougars were unable to muster enough offense to keep their season alive, falling 46-35 on the road against the Topeka Seaman Lady Vikings.

The Cougars controlled the pace of the game early, leading 8-7 in a low-scoring first quarter, but Seaman would heat up in the middle quarters. The Lady Vikings outscored South 15-7 in the second quarter and 13-4 in the third to build a 35-19 lead heading into the final frame.

The Viking offense benefited from the red-hot shooting of Anna Becker, who scored 21 points in the game to lead all scorers. Becker scored all 13 Seaman points in the third quarter, nailing four three-pointers and a free throw.

The Cougars were led by 11 points from Junior Elena Herbel in the season-ending loss. Coach Justin Ebert’s first season as Head Coach ends with a mark of 7-14 on the year, but the Cougars will return two starters and all of their bench production to next year’s team.

South will say goodbye to a solid crop of seniors who will each continue their basketball careers at the next level. Kylie Arnold and Sydney Peterson will each play at Tabor College next season, and Kalysa Hamel will play at nearby Bethany College.

Salina South – 8 – 7 – 4 -16 / 35

Topeka Seaman – 7 – 15 – 13 – 11 / 46