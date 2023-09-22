SE Saline rolls to impressive win over Halstead

The Southeast of Saline Trojans kept to their winning ways on Friday night, knocking off an upstart Halstead squad 24-0.

The victory for the Trojans is their first shut out of the year, as the stout SES defense has now allowed just 19 total points in the first four weeks of the year, an average of 4.75 allowed per game.

The offense, while maybe not as high-flying when looking at the scoreboard this week, did more than its fair share against a stellar Halstead defense. QB Daniel Kejr accounted for more than 280 yards of total offense on the night, throwing for over 200 and rushing for 75. He also accounted for two of the three Trojan scores in the game.

The win starts district play on the right note for Mitch Gebhardt’s bunch, who are tied with Ellsworth atop the 2A District 5 standings at 1-0.

Now 4-0 on the season, SE Saline will head on the road to face the undefeated 3-0 power Clay Center next week in a big time non-district matchup.

Halstead, now 2-2 and 0-1 in district will host Hillsboro next Friday.

LINE SCORE

Halstead (2-2) – 0 – 0 – 0 – 0 / 0

SE Saline (4-0) – 0 – 16 – 0 – 8 / 24

STAT BREAKDOWN