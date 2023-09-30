SE Saline holds off Clay Center, 22-17

The Southeast of Saline Trojans held off the Clay Center Tigers on Friday night, in one of the most highly anticipated matchups across the state.

Both teams entered undefeated on the year, with Clay Center ranked by every media publication in class 3A, and the Trojans ranked in their own right in class 2A.

The teams both relied on strong defense throughout most of the game, but SES was able to scratch across the only first half score on a short run by Grady Gebhardt.

The Trojans would extend their lead to as much as 14-0, but Clay Center would fight back with a pair of second half scores to tie the game at 14-all.

That’s when Nate Friesen announced his presence with a 21-yard run that put SES up for good, as the only other score would come on a Clay Center field goal.

The victory improved the Trojans’ record to 5-0 on the season, as they continue to be one of the best teams in the state, regardless of classification. Southeast of Saline will be on the road next week, traveling to face Hillsboro in district play.