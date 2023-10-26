SE SALINE FOOTBALL GAME LOCATION CHANGE

Southeast of Salina High School announced on Thursday morning a location change for Friday night’s playoff matchup with Chaparral. The game will now be played at JRI Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex, on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University.

According to the statement released by the school on social media, seen below, the cause for the change is the significant rainfall over the last 48 hours, the field conditions were not playable at Southeast of Saline High School.

Gates will still open at 5:30 PM, and kickoff is on as scheduled for 7 PM.