SE of Saline sweeps Beloit

Jackson SchneiderDecember 10, 2022

GIRLS – Southeast of Saline 59, Beloit 29

Southeast of Saline kept its hot start to the year rolling on Friday with a sweep over Beloit. The two top-10 ranked teams rolled on the road, with both moving to 3-0.

In the girls contest, Southeast drained seven 3-pointers in the opening quarter and held Beloit to just four points themselves, effectively ending the game from the jump. The intensity continued throughout though, as Southeast never allowed Beloit to get comfortable offensively, and that lead to great looks for the Trojans.

SE Saline – 21 – 12 – 14 – 12 / 59 

Beloit – 4 – 13 – 4 – 8 / 29

BOYS – Southeast of Saline 68, Beloit 46

On the boys side, a one-point Southeast lead at halftime quickly ballooned to a 22-point win, thanks to more strong defense feeding into offense.

Four different Trojans scored in double-figuers. Eli Sawyers lead the charge with 18 points.

Both Southeast teams will take on the Abilene Cowgirls & Cowboys on Tuesday.

Southeast of Saline

#Athlete NameMinPts3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%2FGM2FGA2FG%
Team Totals68821384757203656
1Eli Sawyers (Sr)181250347561155
2N. Morrical-Palmer (Sr)141250125051050
3Drake Augustine (Sr)20100001520
5Daniel Kejr (Jr)8245001011100
10Drew Richardson (Sr)0040000000
11Jake Gebhardt (Sr)201000011100
12Kayson Lilley (Sr)12236700033100
21Luke Gebhardt (Sr)1224500003560

Beloit

#Athlete NameMinPts3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%2FGM2FGA2FG%
Team Totals46494481553133142
0W. Broeckelman (Sr)15133301061250
2Noah Gerstner (Jr)9245012501250
10Quinn Eilert (Jr)311100000030
23Lance Lundine (Jr)0000000010
42Brody Litton (Fr)40000002450
44Eli Johnson (So)20000201425
45Bryce Beisner (Jr)13010710703560

SE Saline – 12 – 12 – 23 – 21 / 68

Beloit – 11 – 12 – 12 – 11 / 46

