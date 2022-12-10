SE of Saline sweeps Beloit

GIRLS – Southeast of Saline 59, Beloit 29

Southeast of Saline kept its hot start to the year rolling on Friday with a sweep over Beloit. The two top-10 ranked teams rolled on the road, with both moving to 3-0.

In the girls contest, Southeast drained seven 3-pointers in the opening quarter and held Beloit to just four points themselves, effectively ending the game from the jump. The intensity continued throughout though, as Southeast never allowed Beloit to get comfortable offensively, and that lead to great looks for the Trojans.

SE Saline – 21 – 12 – 14 – 12 / 59

Beloit – 4 – 13 – 4 – 8 / 29

BOYS – Southeast of Saline 68, Beloit 46

On the boys side, a one-point Southeast lead at halftime quickly ballooned to a 22-point win, thanks to more strong defense feeding into offense.

Four different Trojans scored in double-figuers. Eli Sawyers lead the charge with 18 points.

Both Southeast teams will take on the Abilene Cowgirls & Cowboys on Tuesday.

Southeast of Saline

Beloit

SE Saline – 12 – 12 – 23 – 21 / 68

Beloit – 11 – 12 – 12 – 11 / 46