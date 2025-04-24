SE of Saline Seeking Funds & Advocating For Noonan Memorial

The Southeast of Saline school district, is advocating to dedicate a memorial for the late and beloved coach who impacted the lives of many.

SE of Saline USD 306 are seeking donations and support from the community to honor Kevin Noonan, who passed away on January, 5th 2024. One of the leading advocates and teacher of USD 306 Pesha Ptacek told KSAL News, that the district has been pursuing to dedicate the high school baseball and softball fields in honor of Mr. Noonan.

“We have been making efforts to raise money to hopefully name the fields after him,” said Ptacek.

Noonan was a former softball assistant coach to Ptacek and was also an assistant coach for the KWU and Bethany softball teams. He was an educator for 36 years, beginning at Sacred Heart Junior High for 6 years and retired from SE of Saline, where he worked there for 30 years. He was also selected into the KWU Hall of Fame in 2002.

“He made everyone feel important and dedicated his life to impacting kids when he coached,” said Ptacek.

One of Noonan’s most well known quotes was, “It’ll feel better once it stops hurting.”

You can support SE of Saline by donating to the booster club. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1nCjXiXCMIlAz-fXPFw1wBj11ZdPUCW_RUHGV0mMHn0s/viewform?edit_requested=true to donate towards the “Noonan Memorial Fund.”