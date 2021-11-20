SE of Saline falls in sub-state round to Andale

The Southeast of Saline Trojans had put together a remarkable season throughout 2021, allowing just 53 points total in its first 11 games, winning all of them.

Friday night’s challenge would be by far its biggest of the season.

The Andale Indians, the reigning Kansas Class 3A state Champions twice over, came into Gypsum with a trip to the State Championship on the line.

The Indians would take a 14-0 lead after the 1st quarter, thanks to two touchdown runs from Cody Parthemer.

Trailing early is not something the Trojans had been accustomed to this season, but Southeast found themselves in a similar situation last week against Cheney, and in that game the Trojans rallied back to win, so Coach Mitch Gebhardt’s team did exactly what it knew it had to… fight.

Southeast would draw within a score thanks to Luke Gebhardt’s touchdown run in the second quarter, and the two defenses would hold strong until halftime, with Andale on top 14-8 at the break.

The second half, much to the dismay of the Trojans, would belong to the Indians. They would run the ball with purpose, and tally an impressive 304 rushing yards. In fact, Andale would attempt just one pass in the game, an incompletion.

Running back Cody Parthemer would also add to his impressive stat line in the second half, scoring three more touchdowns, totaling five for the game, and almost single-handedly carried Andale to a 37-16 win. Parthemer’s final stat line reads: 31 carries, 229 yards, and 5 touchdowns.

Southeast would score for the final time late in the 4th quarter on a 41 yard touchdown pass from Luke Gebhardt to Michael Murray, and tack on an extra two points on the conversion.

Luke Gebhardt threw for 118 yards and a touchdown on 9/14 completions and one interception, as well as 31 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Southeast’s season comes to a close with a record of 11-1, while Andale improves to 12-0 on the year and has now won 36-straight games in the state of Kansas. They will play in the 3A State Championship on Saturday, November 27th against Frontenac at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson.