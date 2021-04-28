Salina, KS

SculptureTour Salina to Unveil 19 New Sculptures

Todd PittengerApril 28, 2021

Saturday morning it will be out with the old, in with the new in Downtown Salina. The 2021 version of Sculpture Tour Salina will be unveiled.

The 19 new sculptures are from 13 different artists traveling from seven different states.

All of the sculptures  will be unwrapped at 11:00 AM.  Afterwards take a stroll down Santa Fe and enjoy the show.

While taking the tour, you can vote for the “people’s choice” favorite. Sculpture Tour Salina ballots can be found downtown near the crosswalks and deposited in one of the marked ballot boxes. Voting closes December 31, 2021.

Other than purchasing the People’s Choice winner, Sculpture Tour Salina is entirely privately funded. Multiple sculptures are temporarily displayed in the downtown area for a year.

Each sculpture is for sale, with the City of Salina purchasing the People’s Choice winner for permanent display.

Private businesses have a history of purchasing some of the sculptures.

 

 

