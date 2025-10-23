SculptureTour Salina Program Honored

The SculptureTour Salina has been honored with an industry award.

According to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, the Travel Industry Association of Kansas (TIAK) presented the prestigious Community Collaboration Award to SculptureTour Salina representatives at the 2025 Kansas Tourism Conference.

The TIAK Awards celebrate outstanding tourism marketing initiatives that strengthen the travel and tourism industry throughout Kansas. Each year, these awards honor the most innovative and impactful efforts among TIAK members, many of which serve as destination marketing organizations to Kansas communities. Categories include Community Awareness, Community Collaboration, Events, Online Marketing, Print Marketing, and Visitor Guide.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from TIAK on behalf of the Salina community. SculptureTour Salina reflects the collective dedication of our community to celebrating the arts, attracting visitors, and supporting our local economy. This award is truly a testament to the collaboration behind the project” said Visit Salina Director Tiffany Benien

SculptureTour Salina (STS), now in its 15th year, is a rotating, public art program that engages residents and visitors

alike. STS is a catalyst to bring people downtown to experience art in a fun way. This outdoor exhibit, free to everyone, is an annual juried exhibition open to all artists creating works suitable for outdoor display. Between 15 and 25 sculptures are selected annually and carefully sited in historic downtown Salina.

Sculptures remain installed for one year and the program is marketed to provide both viewing enjoyment to the

community and visitors. Viewers can vote for their favorite sculpture by using the ballots found near most mid-block

crosswalk structures in silver boxes on Santa Fe Avenue. The sculpture with the most votes receives The People’s

Choice Award and is purchased by the City of Salina and will be located permanently in Salina for the public to enjoy!

“Since its inception, public and private purchases from SculptureTour have resulted in more than 45 sculptures on display throughout the city, making a positive statement to residents and visitors” said Salina Arts and Humanities Executive Director Brad Anderson.

According to Mike Hoppock, City Commissioner and a Founding Member of SculptureTour Salina “the project’s success is rooted in strong partnerships among individual and business sponsors, artists across the nation, and many community organizations including Visit Salina, Salina Downtown, Salina Arts & Humanities, and city government. Its collaborative model has positioned Salina as a vibrant arts destination and continues to enhance local quality of life and tourism.”

The TIAK Marketing Awards serve to inspire and support continued growth of tourism in Kansas by highlighting

exemplary marketing programs that demonstrate creativity, measurable success, and community value.

Visit Salina extends congratulations to all 2025 TIAK award recipients for their contributions to promoting Kansas travel and tourism.

For more information about SculptureTour Salina, visit SculptureTourSalina.org or follow Visit Salina on

social media.