SculptureTour Salina Celebrating 12th Year

Twenty two new pieces of art will be unveiled in downtown as the 2022 SculptureTour Salina takes the wraps off this Saturday.

Sylvia Rice, Director of Visit Salina with Salina Area Chamber of Commerce tells KSAL News that after a dozen years she is still looking forward to another exciting chapter.

Rice added the juried merit awards will be announced Saturday at 1pm on the newly completed stage in the 67401 Plaza at SantaFe and Ash.

While taking the tour, you can vote for the “people’s choice” favorite. Sculpture Tour Salina ballots can be found downtown near the crosswalks and deposited in one of the marked ballot boxes. Voting closes December 31, 2022

Other than purchasing the People’s Choice winner, Sculpture Tour Salina is entirely privately funded. Multiple sculptures are temporarily displayed in the downtown area for a year.

Each sculpture is for sale, with the City of Salina purchasing the People’s Choice winner for permanent display.

Private businesses have a history of purchasing some of the sculptures and placing them where the public can continue to enjoy the works.