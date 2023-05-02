SculptureTour Ready For 13th Year

Twenty two new pieces of art will be unveiled in downtown as the 2023 SculptureTour Salina takes the wraps off this Saturday.

The sculptures will be simultaneously unwrapped at 11:00am. Everyone is encouraged to come downtown for the reveal and bring family and friends.

Everyone is encouraged to pick up a Walking Tour/Ballot from:

One of the silver boxes at the mid-block pedestrian crossings on Santa Fe

One of many of the downtown merchants, or

At the Visit Salina Info trailer which will be located in City Lights Stage plaza – at Santa Fe and Ash

Walk the SculptureTour and you can vote for your favorite piece and return your ballot to one of the silver boxes or the Visit Salina trailer.

Can’t decide just yet? You have some time to mull it over. Each year, the People’s Choice Award is determined by viewers who complete and submit a ballot through December 31. Voting is fun for all ages, with special promotions and contests for voters throughout the year.

Other than purchasing the People’s Choice winner, Sculpture Tour Salina is entirely privately funded. Multiple sculptures are temporarily displayed in the downtown area for a year.

Each sculpture is for sale, with the City of Salina purchasing the People’s Choice winner for permanent display.

Private businesses have a history of purchasing some of the sculptures and placing them where the public can continue to enjoy the works.

On Saturday, stop at the City Lights Stage plaza 1:00pm where the Juror’s Merit Awards, including Best of Show, will be announced from the stage. Salina Downtown, Inc. has some great entertainment scheduled as part of their Santa Fe Weekender event too, including live music Saturday starting at 2:00pm.

If you are a fan and enjoy having these changing exhibits of sculpture on loan from May-April each year, become a Friend of SculptureTour Salina. Donations made by Friends, plus the generous support of Charter Sponsors, Site Sponsors, and Partners make this project possible.