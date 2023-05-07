SculptureTour 2023 Does Not Disappoint

A curious crowd gathered in Downtown over the weekend to celebrate one of the most successful community events of its kind. The 2023 version of SculptureTour Salina was unveiled.

The 22 new sculptures which were unveiled did not disappoint. Sculptures range from the very small to the very large, some abstract, and some life-like.

Some of the more unique ones include a large fly with a fly-swatter sitting on a throne and a four-piece rock band made from auto parts.

While taking the tour, you can vote for the “People’s Choice” favorite. SculptureTour Salina ballots can be found downtown near the crosswalks and deposited in one of the marked ballot boxes. Voting closes December 31, 2023.

Previous People’s Choice Award winners include:

2011 – “Watch Dog” by Louise Peterson; On display in Oakdale Park Sculpture Garden

2012 – “Sweet Kisses” by Marianne Caroselli; On display in Oakdale Park Sculpture Garden

2013 – “Farmer” by Lawrence Starck; On display in Campbell Plaza, Downtown

2014 – “Next Up” by James Haire; To go on display at the Oakdale Park Tennis Courts

2015 – ““Daughters of Peace” by Benjamin Victor; on display inside the Salina City / County Building

2016 – “Slim” by Dale Lewis; on display at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center

2017 – “Picasso’s Violin” by Jodie Bliss; on display outside the Salina Innovation Foundation

2018 – “Patches” by Dale Lewis; on display outside of the Smoky Hill Museum

2019 – “Wheat Harvest” by James Mages

2020 – “For the Love of Steel” by Sunny Corbett

2021 – “Butterfly Tree” by Reven Marie Swanson

2022 – “Clarence the Catfish” by Joe and Terry Malesky

Other than purchasing the People’s Choice winner, SculptureTour Salina is entirely privately funded. Multiple sculptures are temporarily displayed in the downtown area for a year.

Each sculpture is for sale, with the City of Salina purchasing the People’s Choice winner for permanent display. At least two of the new sculptures have already been purchased.

Private businesses have a history of purchasing some of the sculptures.