SculptureTour 2021 Does Not Disappoint

Todd PittengerMay 2, 2021

A curious crowd gathered in Downtown Salina Saturday to celebrate one of the most successful community events of its kind. The 2021 version of SculptureTour Salina was unveiled.

The 19 new sculptures which were unveiled are from 13 different artists traveling from seven different states.

The new tour did not disappoint. Sculptures range from the very small to the very large. Among the larger sculptures is a life size long-horn steer titled “Old Tex”, and the marble and granite “Aurora”, which at 9 tons, is the largest ever sculpture on the tour.

While taking the tour, you can vote for the “People’s Choice” favorite. SculptureTour Salina ballots can be found downtown near the crosswalks and deposited in one of the marked ballot boxes. Voting closes December 31, 2021.

Previous People’s Choice Award winners include:

  • 2011 – “Watch Dog” by Louise Peterson; On display in Oakdale Park Sculpture Garden
  • 2012 – “Sweet Kisses” by Marianne Caroselli; On display in Oakdale Park Sculpture Garden
  • 2013 – “Farmer” by Lawrence Starck; On display in Campbell Plaza, Downtown
  • 2014 – “Next Up” by James Haire; To go on display at the Oakdale Park Tennis Courts
  • 2015 – ““Daughters of Peace” by Benjamin Victor; on display inside the Salina City / County Building
  • 2016 – “Slim” by Dale Lewis; on display at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center
  • 2017 – “Picasso’s Violin” by Jodie Bliss; on display outside the Salina Innovation Foundation
  • 2018 – “Patches” by Dale Lewis; on display outside of the Smoky Hill Museum
  • 2019 – “Wheat Harvest” by James Mages
  • 2020 – “For the Love of Steel” by Sunny Corbett

Other than purchasing the People’s Choice winner, SculptureTour Salina is entirely privately funded. Multiple sculptures are temporarily displayed in the downtown area for a year.

Each sculpture is for sale, with the City of Salina purchasing the People’s Choice winner for permanent display.

Private businesses have a history of purchasing some of the sculptures.

 

The marble and granite “Aurora”, at 9 tons, is the largest ever sculpture on the tour.

 

“Choices” is among the smaller sculptures.

 

