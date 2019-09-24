Sculpture Missing from Downtown

Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a sculpture which is missing from downtown Salina.

According to Salina Downtown, SculptureTour Salina was made aware of a missing sculpture on Monday. “Child’s Play”, a bronze sculpture, went missing sometime between Friday September 13th and Monday September 16th. Its was last seen leaning against the building on the northwest corner of Iron and Santa Fe.

Child’s Play has been on exhibit in front of Wells Fargo since early May of this year and was installed on a large concrete pedestal. The sculpture measures 35” tall and weighs approximately 90 lbs. and is valued at $10,500.