Salina, KS

Now: 85 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 85 ° | Lo: 64 °

Sculpture Missing from Downtown

Todd PittengerSeptember 24, 2019

Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a sculpture which is missing from downtown Salina.

According to Salina Downtown, SculptureTour Salina was made aware of a missing sculpture on Monday. “Child’s Play”, a bronze sculpture, went missing sometime between Friday September 13th and Monday September 16th. Its was last seen leaning against the building on the northwest corner of Iron and Santa Fe.

Child’s Play has been on exhibit in front of Wells Fargo since early May of this year and was installed on a large concrete pedestal. The sculpture measures 35” tall and weighs approximately 90 lbs. and is valued at $10,500.

SculptureTour Salina is offering a monetary award for any information leading to the arrest and recovery of the sculpture.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Sculpture Missing from Downtown

Officials are asking for the public's help in locating a sculpture which is missing from downtown Sa...

September 24, 2019 Comments

Sound Garden in Oakdale Park to Rec...

Top News

September 24, 2019

AUDIO: Chris Klieman Weekly Press C...

Sports News

September 24, 2019

Arrest Made in Stolen Checks Case

Kansas News

September 24, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Arrest Made in Stolen Che...
September 24, 2019Comments
Salina Hosting National A...
September 24, 2019Comments
Second Kansas Vaping-Rela...
September 24, 2019Comments
KC and the Sunshine Band ...
September 24, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH