Sculpture Installation Complete

The final installation of the 2024 SculptureTour Salina People’s Choice Award winner, “Going Home” is complete.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, “Going Home” was successfully placed within the Saline County War Memorial in Sunset Park just ahead of Veteran’s Day. Memorial Art Company took great care of the final details, craning in the sculpture, which was secured to the polished black granite capstone ahead of the final delivery. The granite complements the art and environment as it reflects the surroundings in the polished surface.

This bronze sculpture now enhances Salina’s public art collection. The piece by artist Sondra L. Jonson is an incredible new addition to the memorial site, and the public is encouraged to stop and enjoy the sculpture during park hours.

Voting for the 2025 People’s Choice sculpture is still in progress, and everyone is encouraged to participate through December 31, 2025. Ballots can be found and submitted along the SculptureTour route on Santa Fe Ave.

_ _ _

More information about SculptureTour Salina can be found at www.sculpturetoursalina.org.

Photos via Salina Arts and Humanities