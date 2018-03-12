SC’s Backes Earns Player of Year, Highlighting AVCTL-I Honors

After a thrilling 2017-18 basketball season, the AVCTL Division One has released its postseason honors as voted on by the coaches.

Salina Central senior Elisa Backes was tabbed as player of the year. The future Nebraska-Kearney Loper averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Mustangs, who advanced to the Class 5A state tournament for the third consecutive year. Backes also set single-season records for points scored, rebounds and two-point field goals made. Central finished 15-8 this campaign after being bounced by eventual state champion St. Thomas Aquinas. In addition to Backes’ prestigious honor, coach Chris Fear earned coach of the year after completing his second year as head coach.

The rest of the league saw plenty of success as Derby went on to win the Class 6A state championship. Maize finished fourth at 5A after losing to St. Thomas Aquinas in the semifinal round.

For the boys, Salina Central was a hair shy of winning the Class 5A state championship. The Mustangs appeared in their first state title match since 2001. In 6A, Derby settled for fourth.

AVCTL-I Girls

Player of the Year – Elisa Backes, Salina Central

Coach of the Year – Chris Fear, Salina Central

First Team

Elisa Backes, Salina Central

Kennedy Brown, Derby

DesiRay Kernal, Newton

Tor’e Alford, Derby

Halie Jones, Maize

Kasey Hazell, Hutchinson

Alexis Cauthon, Maize

Second Team

Myah Ward, Salina Central

Camdyn Schreiber, Salina South

Gabby Posch, Hutchinson

Sydney Nilles, Derby

Savannah Simmons, Newton

Honorable Mention

Campus – Elizabeth Baalmann, Hannah Schutte

Derby – Holly Mills, Aliyah Myers

Maize – Emily Laham

Newton – Taylor Antonowich, Kyndal Bacon, Jada Berry

Salina Central – Kadyn Cobb, Selah Merkle

Salina South – Gretchen Cox, Jadyn Zamecnik

AVCTL-I Boys

Player of the Year – Caleb Grill, Maize

Coach of the Year – Chris Grill, Maize

First Team

Caleb Grill, Maize

Ty Berry, Newton

Tyler Brown, Derby

Harper Williams, Salina Central

Bryant Mocaby, Derby

Sam Shaffer, Salina Central

Second Team

Damarius Peterson

Brandle Studevan Jr., Maize

Tyler Kahmann, Campus

Jalen Johnson, Maize

Ethan Speer, Salina Central

Emilio Valetin, Derby

Honorable Mention

Campus – Steele & Sterling Chapman

Newton – Cailen Valdez, Alex Krogmeier

Hutchinson – Max Ontjes, Davian Vigill

Salina South – Elex Banks, AJ Johnson, Isaac Mitchell

Salina Central – Mark Grammer

Derby – Clayton Hood, Adrian Brown

Maize – Antonio Espinoza, Devon Koehn