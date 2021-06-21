SCOTUS Rules On Education-Related Benefits For Student Athletes

Metro NewsJune 21, 2021

(Washington, DC) — The Supreme Court is ruling on education-related benefits to student athletes.

In a blow to the NCAA, the court said colleges can no longer be prohibited from providing student athletes with education-related benefits like free laptops, musical instruments, lab equipment or compensation for internships.

The ruling was unanimous and affirmed lower court rulings against the NCAA.

The lower court rulings said the governing body for college sports violated anti-trust laws by putting caps on education-related gifts and benefits for student athletes.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

NCAA Relocating 2021 Division I Men’s Baske...

November 16, 2020 10:47 am

NCAA Directs Each Division to Determine Fall ...

August 5, 2020 11:02 am

NCAA: Test all athletes for COVID-19 within 7...

July 16, 2020 3:47 pm

Big Ten scraps nonconference football games d...

July 10, 2020 2:01 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

SCOTUS Rules On Education-Related B...

(Washington, DC) -- The Supreme Court is ruling on education-related benefits to student athletes. ...

June 21, 2021 Comments

OCCK Transporting Concordia

Top News

June 21, 2021

Marathon AB sparks KC’s serie...

Sports News

June 20, 2021

Blue All-Stars Sweep Gold in 2021 K...

Sports News

June 20, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Man Hurt in Ottawa...
June 20, 2021Comments
Hansen Hall Offers Unique...
June 20, 2021Comments
A Handy Way to Fish
June 19, 2021Comments
“More Than You Thin...
June 19, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices