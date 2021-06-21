SCOTUS Rules On Education-Related Benefits For Student Athletes

(Washington, DC) — The Supreme Court is ruling on education-related benefits to student athletes.

In a blow to the NCAA, the court said colleges can no longer be prohibited from providing student athletes with education-related benefits like free laptops, musical instruments, lab equipment or compensation for internships.

The ruling was unanimous and affirmed lower court rulings against the NCAA.

The lower court rulings said the governing body for college sports violated anti-trust laws by putting caps on education-related gifts and benefits for student athletes.