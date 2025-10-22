Scotty McCreery Coming to Salina

A multi-platinum selling country artist and former American Idol winner is coming to Salina. Scotty McCreery is coming to the Stiefel Theatre this winter.

McCreery has been a household name for nearly half his life. In 2011, at age 17 he won season 10 of American Idol, before then making history as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified Clear as Day, at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.

The now 32-year-old has sold more than 4 million albums and achieved 6 No.1 hits: the recent “Cab in a Solo, the RIAA Platinum-certified “Damn Strait, the RIAA Gold certified “You Time, the RIAA Gold certified “In Between, the RIAA Platinum certified “This is It, and the RIAA Triple Platinum certified “Five More Minutes.

Scotty McCreery is coming to the Stiefel Theatre on Friday, January 30th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.