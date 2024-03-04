Scooter Stolen, Found

Salina Police are investigating the theft of a mobility scooter, that was later found abandoned.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that the Jazzy brand scooter was reported stolen from a Chevy pickup that was parked in the 100 block of N. 12th Street.

Police say sometime between 7pm on Friday and 6:40am Saturday someone put the ramp down on the truck and removed the scooter valued at $800.

Police found the abandoned scooter Saturday morning in an alley in the area of S. 3rd and 4th Street.

There are no suspects.