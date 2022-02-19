“Science on Screen” Showing in Salina

The nationwide “Science on Screen” series of movies and events is returning to Salina.

According to the Salina Art Center, you can enjoy enjoy a free screening of “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” on Tuesday, February 22nd, at 5:30 pm at the Art Center Cinema, 150 S. Santa Fe. Following the film, stay for Science on Screen®, with featured speaker Reese Barrick, Director of Sternberg Museum at Fort Hays State University. Barrick will be discussing modern technology in archeology.

Now in its 6th season at the Art Center Cinema, Science on Screen is a nationwide initiative to promote scientific literacy through entertainment, inspiring audiences an increased appreciation for STEM topics—science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Science on Screen at the Art Center is FREE to everyone.

Save the date for future Science on Screen presentations:

Tuesday, March 22, 2022, National Night of Science On Screen – Film, “First Man,” followed by a Zoom discussion with Forger [Mark] Stucky, astronaut, who will discuss the future of commercial space travel.

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – Film, “Tortilla Soup,” followed by a discussion with Chef Izaac Winter. Winter will discuss the “science of the first bite” and why food makes us so happy.

Science on Screen is an initiative of the Coolidge Corner Theatre with major support from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.