Schoolwide Free Meals to End

Todd PittengerMay 14, 2022

A program which provided schoolwide free meals for Salina USD 305 students is ending.

According to the district, beginning in the fall of 2022, families will need to fill out a Free and Reduced-Price Meal Application to determine if they are eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

The Free and Reduced-Price Meal Application is a part of the enrollment process. The application will be available when online enrollment opens July 13.

Schoolwide free meals end after this school year because Congress did not extend its child nutrition waivers that were in place during the pandemic.

