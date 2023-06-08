Schools / Teachers Settle Contract Negotiations

Salina USD 305 and a group representing teachers have agreed on a new contract. The school board and NEA-Salina met for their second and final round of contract negotiations for the 2023-2024 school year.
According to USD 305, the teams agreed to the following changes:
- Added $1500 to the base salary
- Agreed to pay step and movement
- Added school counselors to the group of staff who receive special salary provisions
- Added two days of leave designated for bereavement
- Added five days of parental leave
- Added procedures to better facilitate the classroom discipline process
- Removed the sunset provision on the ability to work from home on teacher workdays
- Added $20/month to the employer health insurance contribution
- Excluded funerals from the blackout day provision for use of PTO
- Added procedures to allow NEA-Salina more efficient access to the bargaining unit information
- Made clarifications to the longevity provisions
- Created a joint committee to study and make recommendations on lunch schedules for teachers during the 23-24 school year
Now that the teams have settled, next steps will be teacher ratification and a vote of the full Board of Education.