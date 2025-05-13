Schools Earn Math, Reading Awards

A couple of Salina USD 305 Schools have earned awards for math and reading.

According to the District, the Kansas State Department of Education has named Cottonwood, Oakdale and Schilling Elementary Schools as recipients of the 2024 Challenge Awards. Certificates were presented to the schools at Tuesday evening’s school board meeting.

“Our staff’s commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our students and providing exemplary educational opportunities has earned them these awards,” said Linn Exline, superintendent. “A culture of excellence is what makes this achievement possible – and our staff are dedicated to that.”

Challenge Awards recognize schools for outstanding achievements and uncommon accomplishments based on Kansas math and reading assessment results. The awards recognize Kansas schools that are improving student academic performance and narrowing the gap between subgroups.

The District congratulated to the staff, students and communities at Cottonwood, Oakdale and Schilling Elementary Schools.