Schools Address Growing Behavioral Needs

Todd PittengerJanuary 16, 2022

On its own, growing up is challenging. The impacts of COVID intensify that and schools have seen more students in need of behavioral health services.

According to USD 305, the district  participates in the Mental Health Intervention Team program that combines school and community support in a new way. The program placed liaisons in schools who connect families with mental health providers.

School liaisons present options to families and support them throughout the referral process. Trained mental health providers in our community provide the actual services.

“The Mental Health Intervention Team program is important to help students succeed at school and home,” said Tiffany Lowe, Director of Student Support Services. “This collaborative way of supporting individual students have shown positive results for many students in USD 305.”

The need for this program is evident and continues to grow. This year’s mid-year report reveals 463 students receiving services this school year. Last school year’s mid-year report was 386.

Program outcomes include improved internalized and externalized behaviors, improved attendance and academics. Learn more by watching Lowe’s presentation at the January 11 Board of Education meeting on the district’s YouTube channel, USD305.

With 6,713 students, Salina USD 305 is the twelfth largest school district in Kansas. Salina USD 305 is driven to be the best place to learn and work by embracing challenges, creating belonging, fostering pride and inspiring hope. The district offers personalized and safe learning environments with a vast array of opportunities to engage every student beyond the classroom. An early-learning center, a K-12 virtual school, eight elementary, two middle and two high schools serve students in pre-kindergarten through grade 12. For more information, visit usd305.com.

_ _ _

Photo courtesy USD 305 –  Kelsey Lombard (l), school social worker, works with Jaclyn Lacy (r), community based services case manager, at Central High School.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

