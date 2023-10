A school zone in Salina is changing the time period when motorists are requited to slow down.

Beginning Monday the City of Salina Public Works Department has changed the starting time on the school zone around the St. Mary’s School so that it will begin at an earlier time.

School Zone Times: 7:15am to 8:15am & 3:00pm to 3:30pm

Motorists are encouraged to be aware of children and school buses and to practice extra caution while traveling through these school zones.