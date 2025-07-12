School Vehicles Being Inspected

It’s another sign that the new school year is just around the corner. The Kansas Highway Patrol is inspecting school buses and other transport vehicles. Each year every school vehicle used to transport students is inspected. This inspection process is part of the patrol’s efforts to ensure the safety of students transported in Kansas.

The agency works to ensure students are safe on their travels to and from school. Every July and August, KHP troopers partner with school districts across the state to check all school buses and ensure they are in proper working condition.

Troopers will check the buses until the beginning of the school session to make sure the vehicles will safely load, transport, and unload students. They will check the lights, emergency exits, tires, windshield wipers, fire extinguishers, first aid kits and emergency spill kits.

A decal will be displayed in the lower driver’s side corner of the windshield for any bus or school vehicle passing inspection. Vehicles that do not comply with safety regulations cannot be used to transport students until all defects are corrected and a trooper re-checks the vehicle.

In 2024, the Kansas Highway Patrol inspected 11,282 school buses, according to their annual report.