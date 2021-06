Police are investigating after a vandal caused over $7,000 in damage at a Salina school.

Police say on Thursday officers were sent to South High School in regard to a damage to property.

It was discovered by staff that someone had taken a large container of hand sanitizer and roamed the halls of the school dumping the sanitizer on the walls and floor. The sanitizer ate through the finish on the floor.

Estimated damage is $7,250.

Surveillance video is being reviewed.