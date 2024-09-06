School Survey to Begin

Beginning this weekend, phones will be ringing across Salina USD 305 as a comprehensive survey of patrons’ opinion will begin.

According to USD 305, school district officials say the survey will provide insight into what residents think about the district’s strengths, challenges and other important issues.

“This survey lets us hear from a range of patrons about our performance and various issues,” says Linn Exline, superintendent. “We’ll gather insights from all parts of the district, across age groups, from newcomers to long-term residents.”

The phone survey was designed by ExcellenceK12, a Kansas City-based market research firm that has worked with school districts across the Midwest.

The calling will be done by Market Research Associates, a Kansas City firm, which uses only professional researchers. Participants will be selected totally at random, and all responses will be kept completely confidential.

In general, calls will be placed between 7 and 9 p.m. on weekdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. The caller ID may show “Market Research Associates,” or it may simply show an 816 or 913 area code, because the company uses calling facilities in both Missouri and Kansas.

For those who are not contacted at random on the phone, an online version of the survey will be available on the district’s website. The online surveys will be open from September 7 through 12 a.m. on September 21.

The survey process will take about two weeks to complete, and the district is asking patrons to listen for their phones to ring.

“We’re grateful to be part of a community that truly values education,” Exline says. “If you’re contacted for the survey, please take a moment to respond and share your thoughts.”