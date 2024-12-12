School Survey Identifies Strengths / Areas of Improvement

A now completed survey is identifying strengths, and possible improvements, to the USD 305 school district.

According to the District, survey participants had an opportunity to provide feedback about district services, identify district strengths, areas for improvement, share concerns and more. The community survey* helped the district better understand community members’ perceptions of SPS.

“Salina Public Schools is a vital part of our community,” said Linn Exline, superintendent. “We use the community feedback to keep our district closely aligned with the expectations and values of those we serve.”

Results were shared at the December 10 Board of Education meeting. Jennifer Camien, SPS communications director, told board members that overall, the Salina community sees SPS as an exemplary resource for students and a point of pride for patrons.

Scoring highest on a grading scale were:

Quality of school facilities

Safety of students

Preparation of students for college, career/technical training or employment

Performance of teachers

District’s efforts to communicate with patrons

Additionally, a good curriculum and teachers topped the list of strengths based on an open-ended question. “We are proud of our teachers’ dedication and commitment to our students,” said Exline. “Their work drives academic growth and creates a supportive environment where every student can thrive.”

Another open-ended question asked what needs improvement and the top answers were spending/budget, don’t know and communications. The survey results help the district refine its strategies and communication plans to better serve SPS students, families and the broader community.

Survey respondents were asked what the district’s priority should be. Top answers included:

Providing a good education

Teaching life/practice skills

Providing a safe environment for all

The survey revealed very good awareness of student opportunities such as CTE, clubs, athletics, fine arts and more. There was good awareness of the specials programs offered in elementary schools such as libraries run by library media specialists, certified art teachers teaching art, PE and music classes.

“Being the largest district in the area, we offer a vast range of opportunities for students – there is something for everyone at SPS,” said Exline. “Our elementary students have art, physical education, science/social studies and library each week. The specials programs are layered into our elementary curriculum.” All of these opportunities spark creativity and empower students.

Other results included participants’ view of SPS as a workplace. Eighty-one percent indicated it was an excellent or good place to work. When asked what participants would like to hear more about from the school, top answers were:

Career and technical education

School safety measures

Preparation for college, career, military, etc.

Survey results are being incorporated into district plans. The school safety information campaign continues with a new video update planned for early 2025. Work on postsecondary success continues with implementation of Visible Learning, an approach where students see themselves as active learners who are eager to explore and grow.

“We appreciate everyone who took the time to participate,” said Exline. “Our schools reflect the power of community partnerships here in Salina. Together, we make SPS a great place to learn and work.”