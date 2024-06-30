School Summer Lunches Ending, Others Aren’t

The Salina USD 305 summer lunch program ends Tuesday, July 2nd, but for those who need them, there are still free lunch services available in Salina.

Salina Public Library, in partnership with St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, provides free grab-and-go lunches through the summer. The lunch program runs through August 2nd. Priority is given to youth ages 0-18. If supplies allow, free lunches for adults will be available after children are served.

Lunches are first come, first served. In the case of inclement weather, lunch will be canceled.