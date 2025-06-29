School Summer Lunches Ending, Others Aren’t

The Salina USD 305 summer lunch program ends this week, on Wednesday, July 2nd, but for those who need them, there are still free lunch services available in Salina.

Salina Public Library, in partnership with St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, will provide free grab-and-go lunches this summer. The program runs through August 1st. Pick up will be at the McKenzie Center, across from the library. This is a drive up pick up.

Priority will be given to youth ages 0-18. If supplies allow, free lunches for adults will be available after children are served. Lunches are first come, first served. In the case of inclement weather, lunch will be canceled.