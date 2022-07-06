School Summer Lunch Program Over, Others Not

The Salina USD 305 summer lunch program ended July 1st, but for those who need them, there still free lunch services available in Salina.

Salina Public Library, in partnership with St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, provides free grab-and-go lunches this summer. Pickup runs through July 30th.

According to the library, priority will be given to youth ages 0-18. If supplies allow, free lunches for adults will be available after children are served. Lunches are first come, first serve.

Lunches are served on the lawn, on the northwest corner near the book drop. Youth must be present to receive a meal.

In the case of inclement weather, lunch will be canceled. Patrons are asked to observe social distancing during pickup.

_ _ _

Photo via Salina Public Library