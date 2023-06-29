School Summer Lunch Program Ending, Others Not

The Salina USD 305 summer lunch program ends Friday, but for those who need them, there are still free lunch services available in Salina.

Salina Public Library, in partnership with St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, will continue provide free grab-and-go lunches this summer. Pickup began May 22ndand runs through July 21st in front of the McKenzie Center across from the library.

Priority will be given to youth ages 0-18. If supplies allow, free lunches for adults will be available after children are served. Lunches are first come, first serve.

In the case of inclement weather, lunch will be canceled.