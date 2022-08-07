School Speed Zones Begin Again

Salina schools resume classes later this week, and school zone speed limits will resume as well.

USD 305 classes resume on Thursday August 11th, and the enforcement of the reduced speed school zones in Salina will resume on the same date. Drivers are encouraged to be additionally aware of children, school buses, the school zones around schools, and the reduced speed limits.

Kansas law states that when a school bus stop arm is extended and the flashing lights on the bus have been activated, vehicles traveling in both directions must come to a complete stop. Kansas law also states that vehicles must stop and yield to pedestrians in marked crosswalks.

The flashing speed limit sign beacons were be activated on Thursday, August 4th, one week in advance of the first day of school on Thursday, August 11th. Motorists are encouraged to practice extra caution when traveling in the reduced-speed school zone sign locations.