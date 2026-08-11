Extreme Heat to Continue Through Friday

Dangerous heat across much of the state, including all of Central Kansas, has now extended into Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, a heat advisory is in effect through at least Tuesday evening.

Afternoon and early evening heat indices will be in the 103 to 108 degree range for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon and early evening heat indices will be in the 101 to 108 degree range for both Thursday and Friday.

Never leave children, pets, or others alone in closed vehicles. Within minutes, the temperature inside a car can reach over 140 degrees and this could be fatal. Have kids in the back seat of your car. Put your phone, purse, or wallet with them so you remember not to leave them in the car.