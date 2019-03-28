Salina, KS

Now: 56 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 67 ° | Lo: 45 °

School Resource Officer Accused of Child Sex Crimes

Todd PittengerMarch 28, 2019

A school resource officer is accused of child sex crimes. Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents arrested 30-year-old Mark Scheetz of Lansing Wednesday afternoon for suspicion of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

According to the KBI, Scheetz worked for nearly a year as a school resource officer at F.C. Schlagle High School in Kansas City, Kansas.  Prior to that, he was employed by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office from 2016 to 2018. However, the alleged crimes are suspected to have occurred when Scheetz resided in Norton County between 2013 and 2015, and stem from reports that he engaged in sex acts with a minor, sent lewd photos to minors, and used electronic devices to solicit sex with minors.

Following his arrest, Scheetz was transported to Norton where he will be held in the Norton County Jail. If anyone has information related to this multi-jurisdictional investigation, they are asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

Authorities allege that Scheetz took part in sex acts with a minor, sent lewd pictures and used electronic devices to solicit sex from minors in Norton County from 2013 to 2015.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Abilene Woman Hurt in I 70 Crash

A woman from Abilene was hurt when she hit a semi which was parked on the shoulder of the road along...

March 28, 2019 Comments

Three Killed in Interstate Crash

Top News

March 28, 2019

School Resource Officer Accused of ...

Kansas News

March 28, 2019

Day 2 at Farm Expo

Kansas News

March 27, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Abilene Woman Hurt in I 7...
March 28, 2019Comments
School Resource Officer A...
March 28, 2019Comments
Day 2 at Farm Expo
March 27, 2019Comments
Motorcycle vs Vehicle Cra...
March 27, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH