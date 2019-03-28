School Resource Officer Accused of Child Sex Crimes

A school resource officer is accused of child sex crimes. Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents arrested 30-year-old Mark Scheetz of Lansing Wednesday afternoon for suspicion of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

According to the KBI, Scheetz worked for nearly a year as a school resource officer at F.C. Schlagle High School in Kansas City, Kansas. Prior to that, he was employed by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office from 2016 to 2018. However, the alleged crimes are suspected to have occurred when Scheetz resided in Norton County between 2013 and 2015, and stem from reports that he engaged in sex acts with a minor, sent lewd photos to minors, and used electronic devices to solicit sex with minors.

Following his arrest, Scheetz was transported to Norton where he will be held in the Norton County Jail. If anyone has information related to this multi-jurisdictional investigation, they are asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

