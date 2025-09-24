School Pride: Large Crowd Expected For Events

Salina Catholic Schools will be bursting at the seams on Friday, as a crowd 900 strong is expected for Grandparents Day, which is the start to Alumni Weekend.
Salina Catholic Schools Director of Marketing Hannah VonLintel tells KSAL News each year, over 900 individuals, grandparents, students, and staff join St. Mary and Sacred Heart Schools Grandparents Day Mass, Lunch with their grandchild(ren), and they participate in various activities across campus.
This year, they will add a welcome gathering for student performances to take place before Mass begins in the Sacred Heart Gym. They will then be dismissed for Lunch in their respective buildings while activities like Bingo, the Book Fair, classroom tours, and other events take place.
The afternoon continues with a tailgate at 4:30 with food, games, and activities before the Knights kick off at 7.
On Saturday, the 2025 Knights Hall of Fame Inductees will be honored as a part of this Grandparents and Alumni Weekend. They include:
- Bud Jilka
- Lori (Hermes) Wilbur
- Fr. Cletus Bachofer
Additionally, the 1969 football team will be honored. The team finished its season with an 8-1 record, and won the inaugural Kansas State Football Championship in Class 2A. The team includes:
- Jon Bingesser (Coach)
- Bob Mannebach (Coach)
- Dwight Smith (Coach)
- Richard Baltazor
- Larry Berry
- Ben Bradshaw
- John Brady
- Paul Burghart
- Tom Chaput
- Bill Crawford
- Jim Foley
- Dan Forristal
- Brent Gerleman
- Ted Gilbert
- Jerry Girard
- Terry Gorrell
- Joe Hlavacek
- Mike Lindenmuth
- John Lonergan
- Kenny Marcotte
- Mike Otto
- Jim Ritter
- Galen Schmitz
- Leonard Schmitz
- Charlie Schnepp
- A.J. Schwartz
- Norb Schwartz
- Jim Swedenburg
- Ted Tuttle
- Don Vogelsburg
- Paul Vogelsburg
- Ted Williams
- Managers – John Biesner, Kevin Grimm, James Brown