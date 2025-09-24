School Pride: Large Crowd Expected For Events

Salina Catholic Schools will be bursting at the seams on Friday, as a crowd 900 strong is expected for Grandparents Day, which is the start to Alumni Weekend.

Salina Catholic Schools Director of Marketing Hannah VonLintel tells KSAL News each year, over 900 individuals, grandparents, students, and staff join St. Mary and Sacred Heart Schools Grandparents Day Mass, Lunch with their grandchild(ren), and they participate in various activities across campus.

This year, they will add a welcome gathering for student performances to take place before Mass begins in the Sacred Heart Gym. They will then be dismissed for Lunch in their respective buildings while activities like Bingo, the Book Fair, classroom tours, and other events take place.

The afternoon continues with a tailgate at 4:30 with food, games, and activities before the Knights kick off at 7.

On Saturday, the 2025 Knights Hall of Fame Inductees will be honored as a part of this Grandparents and Alumni Weekend. They include:

Bud Jilka

Lori (Hermes) Wilbur

Fr. Cletus Bachofer Additionally, the 1969 football team will be honored. The team finished its season with an 8-1 record, and won the inaugural Kansas State Football Championship in Class 2A. The team includes: Jon Bingesser (Coach)

Bob Mannebach (Coach)

Dwight Smith (Coach)

Richard Baltazor

Larry Berry

Ben Bradshaw

John Brady

Paul Burghart

Tom Chaput

Bill Crawford

Jim Foley

Dan Forristal

Brent Gerleman

Ted Gilbert

Jerry Girard

Terry Gorrell

Joe Hlavacek

Mike Lindenmuth

John Lonergan

Kenny Marcotte

Mike Otto

Jim Ritter

Galen Schmitz

Leonard Schmitz

Charlie Schnepp

A.J. Schwartz

Norb Schwartz

Jim Swedenburg

Ted Tuttle

Don Vogelsburg

Paul Vogelsburg

Ted Williams

Managers – John Biesner, Kevin Grimm, James Brown

There will be a ceremony and brunch.