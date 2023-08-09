School Parking Lot Won’t be Ready

A parking lot project at Salina South High School will not be completed by the time students head back to school. Shortly after students dismissed for the year in May a project to overhaul the student parking lot west of the school began.

According to USD 305, the work on the South High School parking lot has resulted in closure of the Magnolia Street entryway located west of the building. Temporary changes are required until the west Magnolia entryway is reopened.

The temporary changes include:

Student drivers will enter and exit the west student parking lot from Edward Street only, due to the Magnolia entryway closure.

will enter and exit the west student parking lot from Edward Street only, due to the Magnolia entryway closure. Both lots will exit onto Edward. When exiting from the west parking lot onto Edward, students must turn right. When exiting from the east parking lot onto Edward, next to the softball fields, students must turn left.

Parents dropping off and picking up students will use the east parking lot, next to the softball fields. Please follow the signs for traffic flow.

will use the east parking lot, next to the softball fields. Please follow the signs for traffic flow. Buses will not be affected. They will still use the north Magnolia entryway to deliver and pick up students from the north side of the school.

Additionally, there will be no parking along the north side of Edward Street from the South High School entryways to Magnolia. Residents in areas south of the school are likely to see increased traffic around dismissal time at 2:40 p.m.

Parents are encouraged to plan ahead when dropping off or picking up their student in order to avoid any traffic congestion during peak times of arrival and dismissal. Drivers are asked to follow all safety guidelines and speed limits while they are on the school campus.

These changes have been made with safety in mind for everyone at and around South High School. Principal Ginger Jones said “We are doing our best to make sure that these temporary changes go as smoothly as possible for our students and families. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.”