School Parking Lot Ready to open

The large, main parking lot at Salina South High School will be open for the first time this school year beginning Tuesday.

The project included removing all of the old pavement on the west side of the school and replacing it with new concrete.

Shortly after students dismissed for the year in May the project to overhaul the student parking began. It was initially scheduled to be completed by the time students headed back to school back in mid-August.

USD 305 Superintendent Linn Exline told KSAL News due to multiple issues over the summer the completion date was pushed back to Labor Day Weekend. Temporary changes were implemented to begin the school year, with a large portion of the lot unfinished, and the main entrance from Magnolia unusable.

Though there is still some cosmetic work to be done, the new lot will by open for normal use beginning Tuesday.