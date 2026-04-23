School Parking Lot Fight Prompts Arrests

Two teens were injured, two teens were arrested, and more arrests are expected following a fight in the parking lot of a Salina school.

According to Salina Police, Wednesday morning at about 9:00 a citizen observed a fight underway in the parking lot a South High School involving multiple people.

It was determined as a 17-year-old and 15-year-old male student were arriving at school, a vehicle occupied by four people arrived in the parking lot and approached the two subjects. A fight ensued, before the four subjects got back into the vehicle and fled the area.

The four subjects were identified as juveniles from another school. The 17-year-old sustained injuries to his face area and was transported to the hospital where he received treatment. The 15-year-old received minor injuries and did not seek medical attention.

Two of the four suspects were located in the 100 block of S. 11th and taken into custody at about 10:30 AM. A 15-year-old and 16-year-old male were charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Battery and booked into juvenile detention.

The case is on-going and more arrests are expected.